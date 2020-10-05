If you are an Eidos shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, visit Eidos Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) to BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. is fair to Eidos shareholders. On behalf of Eidos shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Under the merger agreement, Eidos stockholders will receive either 1.85 shares of BridgeBio common stock or $73.26 in cash for each share of Eidos common stock owned. The investigation concerns whether Eidos and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Eidos shareholders; (2) determine whether BridgeBio is underpaying for Eidos; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Eidos shareholders to adequately assess and value the proposed transaction.

If you are an Eidos shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/eidos-therapeutics-inc-eidx-stock-merg ... or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005923/en/