 

NANO DIMENSION CLOSES $16.9 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 23:05  |  28   |   |   

Sunrise, Florida, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), a leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)/PE (Printed Electronics) provider, today announced it has closed the previously announced registered direct offering of 7,356,521 of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a price of $2.30 per ADS. The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $16.9 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and for other general corporate purposes.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

This offering was made pursuant to effective shelf registration statements on Form F-3 (File Nos. 333-237668 and 333-249184) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained from ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, Telephone: (877) 436-3673; Email: prospectus@think-equity.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) is a provider of intelligent machines for the fabrication of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME). High fidelity active electronic and electromechanical subassemblies are integral enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. They necessitate iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market and device performance gains, thereby mandating AME for in-house, rapid prototyping and production. Nano Dimension machines serve cross-industry needs by depositing proprietary consumable conductive and dielectric materials simultaneously, while concurrently integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers and electromechanical components, to function at unprecedented performance. Nano Dimension bridges the gap between PCB and semiconductor integrated circuits. A revolution at the click of a button: From CAD to a functional high-performance AME device in hours, solely at the cost of the consumable materials. 

For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Nano Dimension is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses planned use of the net proceeds from the offering. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Nano Dimension's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements of Nano Dimension could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano Dimension’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 10, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Nano Dimension is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

NANO DIMENSION INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
Yael Sandler, CFO | ir@nano-di.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA Enters Exclusive Medical Cannabis Partnership with MediPharm ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
Barrick Completes Eskay Creek Transaction
Latest Research Evaluating VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) Mechanisms of Action Presented at European ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
Pacific Biosciences Launches the Sequel IIe System to Accelerate Adoption of Highly Accurate HiFi ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...