 

W&T Offshore Provides Operational Update and Announces Timing of Third Quarter Earnings Reporting

HOUSTON, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today provided an operational update and announced the timing of its third quarter 2020 earnings release and conference call.

Operations Update
Production across the Gulf of Mexico (“GOM”) has been significantly impacted by an extraordinary six named storms thus far in this hurricane season. All of these storms resulted in varying amounts of production being shut-in depending on the size and path of the storms. Tropical Storm Cristobal impacted W&T’s second quarter 2020 production while Hurricanes Hanna, Marco, Laura, Sally and Beta caused production shut-ins during the third quarter of 2020.    Primarily due to the significant impact of these storms, unplanned downtime at Mobile Bay, and previously-announced planned downtime at the Magnolia field, the Company currently estimates its third quarter 2020 volumes will average 32,500 to 33,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”), with approximately 35% oil, 12% natural gas liquids, and 53% natural gas.

W&T has restored a portion of its shut-in operated and non-operated production but continues to have production shut-in primarily due to extended storm-related downtime at several fields and at a third-party operated platform downstream from the Magnolia field. W&T did not experience any material damage to any of its platforms or infrastructure from the series of storms, but did incur approximately $5 million in additional costs related to repairs and restoring production following multiple shut-ins. Nonetheless, W&T expects that its overall costs and expenses for the third quarter and full year 2020 will be in-line with the guidance it previously provided, but per-unit costs will be higher due to lower production volumes. There continues to be tropical storm activity in the Gulf of Mexico in early October and as a reminder, hurricane season extends until November 30. As such, there remains the potential for additional tropical weather impact to production and costs in the fourth quarter of 2020.   Currently, W&T estimates its fourth quarter production will average 31,500 to 35,000 Boe/d which includes the ongoing impact from prior storms and other planned shut-ins, as well as an estimate of additional potential storm-related downtime for the balance of the fourth quarter.

