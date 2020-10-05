 

ATEC Announces Novel PTP Approach

Over 500 Initial Surgeries Successfully Performed

Advances Lateral Surgery with a More Predictable, More Reproducible Technique

ATEC Clinical Expertise Enables Complete Reimagining of Requirements for Prone Approach

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (“ATEC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATEC), a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that over 500 prone transpsoas, or PTP, surgeries have been successfully performed at multiple sites across the United States.   The Company is on track to commercially launch the PTP procedure early in the fourth quarter.

Designed by the team that created the lateral approach for spine fusion, ATEC’s PTP technique leverages the benefits achieved via lateral spine fusion procedures to treat a wide range of patient pathologies. Its principal difference from the standard lateral procedure relies on positioning the patient prone, allowing for a streamlined surgical approach that addresses many of the challenges that have limited adoption of lateral spine fusion. Specifically, the PTP approach minimizes unnecessary patient repositioning, enhances time efficiencies, provides surgeons increased optionality, and more reproducibly achieves spinal alignment objectives. The comprehensive approach seamlessly integrates the PTP Patient Positioning System, the SIGMA-PTP Access System, IdentiTi indication-specific interbody solutions, the InVictus Spinal Fixation System, and importantly, the SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, which objectively monitors the location and the intraoperative health of the lumbar plexus.

“The team that disrupted the spine market with XLIF has leveraged decades of lateral experience and procedural know-how to revolutionize spine surgery once again,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Where lateral surgery has been one of the fastest growing segments in spine, we estimate that adoption has only reached roughly 30% of surgeons. Prone patient positioning is not only more familiar to spine surgeons, it also enables a consistent orthogonal surgical approach that improves predictability and surgical reproducibility. The result is an approach that is more accessible and capable of addressing the entire market for lumbar surgery, not just lateral fusion procedures.”

