 

Accenture Increases Cloud First Capabilities in Australia and New Zealand With Acquisition of SAP Specialist Provider Zag

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired New Zealand-based SAP and cloud solutions technology firm Zag. The acquisition will bolster Accenture’s New Zealand and Australian digital transformation capabilities to meet increased demand from organisations migrating to the cloud and SAP’s next generation products.

Left to Right: Nick Mulcahy, CEO Zag, and Ben Morgan, Managing Director Accenture New Zealand. (Photo: Business Wire)

Zag has offices in Auckland, Wellington, Sydney and Melbourne with a team of over 200 professionals. The company is a leading SAP specialist provider that offers services including consulting, development, support, testing and cloud migration. Clients include the New Zealand farmer owned cooperative Ballance and Australian energy provider Hydro Tasmania.

“By pairing Accenture’s global expertise with Zag’s local talent and insight, this acquisition will strengthen our ability to help clients accelerate their business transformation using SAP and Cloud technologies delivering more value from the new platforms. This move demonstrates our ongoing commitment to bringing new thinking, talent and innovation to clients across the region,” said Ben Morgan, Accenture’s New Zealand Managing Director.

“Zag has grown from an idea to a thriving business that has helped over 100 organisations to become stronger, safer and more prosperous through the best possible use of technology, tailored to their specifications,” said Nick Mulcahy, CEO of Zag. “Since 1996, Zag has led the SAP market in New Zealand through our drive to think creatively, the close relationships we build with our customers and our firm belief that our people are our strength. The combination of Accenture and Zag is a great opportunity for our clients and teams, and we look forward to offering an unrivalled SAP offering.”

Scott Hahn, Accenture’s Technology Lead for Australia and New Zealand, said, “Zag’s experience in delivering cloud and SAP solutions for a wide range of complex businesses will be pivotal to the expansion of Accenture’s local technology offerings. Their extensive expertise and knowledge further deepen our networks and capabilities to meet the anticipated growth in demand for SAP and cloud services and we are delighted to welcome them to the team.”

