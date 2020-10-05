 

Cushman & Wakefield Secures NAB Facilities Management Contract Extension

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 23:37  |  23   |   |   

National Australia Bank (NAB) has renewed its national integrated facilities management services contract with Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) for an additional four years to 2024. Cushman & Wakefield’s Global Occupier Services business has managed NAB’s portfolio since initially securing the mandate in 1998.

Under the contract, Cushman & Wakefield will continue to provide an outsourced property management solution across NAB’s national portfolio of 880 sites, totaling a leasable area of more than 6.1 million square feet. NAB’s real estate portfolio locations include commercial offices, retail branches, and customer service centers.

As part of the integrated service delivery model, Cushman & Wakefield will provide facilities management and maintenance, workplace management at key commercial locations, property management and minor works. Cushman & Wakefield will also continue providing environmental sustainability services, finance management, procurement and help desk support.

Cushman & Wakefield has a team of 150 staff nationally that are directly involved in supporting NAB, with 50% of staff dedicated across 12 NAB sites.

“We are pleased to continue the strong relationship between NAB and Cushman & Wakefield that has developed over more than 20 years,” said James Patterson, Chief Executive of Australia and New Zealand, Cushman & Wakefield. “The renewed contract to manage one of Australia’s largest property portfolios is a testament to the deep knowledge we have of NAB’s requirements and the caliber of our team, many of who have been embedded in NAB’s operations for many years.”

“We are pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with Cushman & Wakefield,” said NAB’s Chief Property & Procurement Officer Steve Hrubala. “That relationship has been critical as we worked through how we responded to COVID-19 and reinforced the importance of experienced partners in a crisis. We look forward to continuing to work together as we plan for how we return to work across all our locations in Australia, and as we prepare to occupy new commercial buildings.”

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Cushman & Wakefield Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
ImmunoGen Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IMGN632 in Relapsed or Refractory ...
Romeo Power Technology, Leading Provider of Battery Technology to the Commercial EV Market, to List ...
Trane Technologies and Synexis Introduce Innovative Technology that Reduces Microbe Spread in ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Cushman & Wakefield Recognized for Excellence at the 2020 Asia Pacific Property Awards
28.09.20
Cushman & Wakefield Named a 2021 Military Friendly Gold Employer
23.09.20
Cushman & Wakefield Releases 2020 Global Office Impact Study
18.09.20
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $126.6M Sale of 1.2 MSF Industrial Park in Atlanta
14.09.20
Cushman & Wakefield Represents Jay Group in Industrial Lease for First Western U.S. Location
10.09.20
Cushman & Wakefield Again Named World’s Top Real Estate Advisor by Euromoney
08.09.20
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $190M Refinancing for International Plaza I & II in Dallas