 

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited Investors of the Important November 23 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – TEVA

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 23:40  |  26   |   |   

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds the purchasers of the securities of Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) between October 29, 2015 and August 18, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important November 23, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Teva investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Teva class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1956.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Teva’s business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Teva had made substantial illegal kickback payments to charitable foundations to cover Medicare co-payment obligations of patients taking Copaxone; (2) accordingly, Teva's revenues derived from Copaxone were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; (3) the foregoing misconduct subjected Teva to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and enforcement, as well as reputational harm when the truth became known; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 23, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1956.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

