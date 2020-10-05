 

TELUS Presents gives Optik TV and Pik TV customers access to hard-to-find shows from abroad

Shows from the UK and Australia are now available at no additional charge

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS introduced TELUS Presents, a collection of the freshest content and hard-to-find shows from abroad, now available to all Optik TV and Pik TV subscribers at no additional charge. As the COVID-19 pandemic has affected production and release schedules of most live shows and series, TV viewers are searching for new content to keep them entertained, no matter what genre they prefer. Available through TELUS On Demand, TELUS Presents curates and delivers must-watch shows from abroad, making it easy for customers to discover new favourites that are sure to delight both the discerning TV viewers and those looking for their next binge-worthy series.

“With more of us at home this fall, we are making extra efforts to give our TV customers the best entertainment experience possible, which means delivering a vast array of content options. Our customers already enjoy access to the largest On Demand library in Western Canada and have the flexibility to include their favourite streaming services directly in their package, and now with TELUS Presents they have unique access to shows from around the globe,” said Zainul Mawji, President, Home Solutions, TELUS. “We searched to bring the best shows from abroad through TELUS Presents, which offers shows from Australia and the UK to Canada. As the collection will expand further, customers can look forward to discovering more hidden gems and new favourites to enjoy.”

From heart-pounding dramas to cheeky comedies and unscripted reality, TELUS Presents uncovers binge-worth entertainment options to satisfy even the most discerning viewer. The curated lineup of must-watch shows includes:

Drama
Between Two Worlds (Seven Network - Australia)

  • This modern drama explores the carnage that ensues when the lives of a ruthless billionaire and his trophy wife collide with a widow raising her two children.

Bloom (Stan - Australia)

  • The town's secret is out as a battle between nature, science and faith erupts.

COBRA (Sky - UK)

  • COBRA is a high-stakes drama that follows the British government as it handles an unfolding national emergency that threatens to engulf the country. The Prime Minister (Robert Carlyle) and his Chief of Staff Anna Marshall (Victoria Hamilton) must contend with impossible political decisions, whilst also wrestling with ferociously pressured personal lives.
