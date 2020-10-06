 

Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update

YERINGTON, Nev., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company’’) is pleased to announce the resumption of deliveries of copper concentrate to its offtake partner following the restart of copper production in August 2020 at its Pumpkin Hollow Underground Mine and provide an update on the Company’s operations.

Evan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of Nevada Copper, stated:

We are pleased to have resumed concentrate deliveries from Pumpkin Hollow, following the restart of milling operations as planned in August. We continue to work towards steady-state production and are pleased that the Main Shaft remains on schedule for completion in November. We are also pleased to welcome Dale Ekmark as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer. Dale brings decades of mining experience to Nevada Copper that will help lead the Company to achieve top operational results.

Concentrate Delivery and Processing Plant Restart

Nevada Copper has completed its first concentrate delivery following the restart of milling operations as announced on August 24, 2020, following a temporary suspension of copper production due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This first shipment comprised 1,322 tons of concentrate. Since the restart, concentrate specifications have been compliant with offtake requirements and concentrate grade is consistent with plan. Concentrate deliveries remain ongoing and are planned to continue with increasing volumes. Concurrent with the concentrate delivery, the Company recommenced draws and repayments under its working capital facility.

Mine Development

Completion of Main Shaft transition to its permanent production configuration remains on schedule for completion in November 2020. Completion of the Main Shaft is a key milestone following which increased hoisting rates will allow mining operations to ramp-up towards mill design capacity.

The Company’s underground lateral development rates continue as planned and are on schedule. Ore grades encountered in ongoing development continue to reconcile well to resource model grades, and hoisted development ore grades have increased in line with the commencement of stope development.

Initial Mine Planning

Further to the August 6, 2020 update regarding geotechnical analysis of recent definition drilling in the Upper East South zone, the Company has elected to reduce the size of certain early stopes in a localized area where initial ramp-up ore is planned. The move to initial smaller stopes in this area is a prudent short-term measure to further reduce mining risk and does not affect the life of mine resource. Management is continuing to review cost impacts relating to initial smaller stopes.

