Guaranty Bank & Trust Relocates Denton Location

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., (NASDAQ: GNTY), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., today announced it has relocated its main Denton location from 1100 Dallas Drive, Suite 100 to 1200 West University Drive. Earlier this month, Guaranty completed renovations of the new site, originally occupied by the former University State Bank.

Jeremy Fykes, President of the Denton market, said, “We had been looking for the ideal site for our flagship location for Denton for some time now. We have experienced strong growth in the Denton market over the past four years, and this new location allows us to continue that momentum and gives us a better footprint in the area. With the renovations completed this year, we have brought the building up to modern standards, creating an open, friendly, and technologically advanced environment.”