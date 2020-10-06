The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Precigen, Inc. ("Precigen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PGEN ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 25, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announced a $2.6 million civil penalty against the Company related to its statements about the “purported success converting relatively inexpensive natural gas into more expensive industrial chemicals using a proprietary methane bioconversion (‘MBC’) program.” In its cease-and-desist order, the SEC noted that “Intrexon was primarily using significantly more expensive pure methane for the relevant laboratory experiments but was indicating that the results had been achieved using natural gas.” Though the Company had pitched the program to business partners throughout 2017 and 2018, the SEC pointed out that a “number of the potential partners performed due diligence on the MBC program including reviewing lab results and plans for commercialization[, and] Intrexon has not yet found a partner for the MBC program.”

