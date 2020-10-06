Sienna Senior Living Inc. Provides Business Update

The health and well-being of residents and team members remain the Company’s top priority. Sienna has advanced critical steps necessary to manage COVID-19 across its 83 residences ahead of a second wave, including securing a robust supply of personal protective equipment, strengthening infection prevention and control practices, putting in place staffing plans, and ensuring the Company’s frontline employees have the training and support they need.

“Over the past weeks we further strengthened our financial position and our development plans have been gaining momentum as we continue to navigate through the pandemic and beyond,” said Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sienna Senior Living. “With the support of the health care experts on our team, the numerous infection prevention and control practices we put in place and our request for everyone to do their part in keeping our residents, caregivers and team members safe, we will fight the pandemic as we enter its second wave.”

Business Update

Development and Redevelopment of Long-Term Care Residences: Sienna and Scarborough Health Network explore potential partnership

Sienna has submitted applications with the Ministry of Long-term Care for the development/re-development of a number of its Class B/C long-term care residences in Ontario.

The Company’s development plans include the active pursuit of a partnership between Sienna and Scarborough Health Network (“SHN”) to develop a new 320-bed long-term care campus to provide integrated care for the growing needs of the local community. The plans explore the opportunity to develop Sienna’s Altamont Care Community (“Altamont”) into a campus-style community, including the redevelopment of Altamont’s 159 existing beds and the development of approximately 161 new beds.

In addition to the potential partnership with SHN at Altamont, three development projects previously announced in Keswick, Brantford and North Bay are in advanced stages of planning and approval with regulatory and local authorities.

Sienna continues to evaluate how the Government of Ontario’s new funding model, which caters to regional development needs, will impact and benefit the Company’s portfolio of 5,733 long-term care beds in Ontario, of which approximately 2,200 beds are located in 15 older Class B/C homes.