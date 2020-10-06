Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-cabot-oil-gas-corporation-class-action-l ...) today announced that it filed a class action on behalf of an institutional investor seeking to represent purchasers of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) common stock during the period between October 23, 2015 and June 12, 2020 (the “Class Period”). This action was filed in the Middle District of Pennsylvania and is captioned Delaware County Employees Retirement System v. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, No. 20-cv-1815.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Cabot Oil stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Cabot Oil class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Cabot Oil class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Cabot Oil class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Cabot Oil class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Cabot Oil class action lawsuit, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from August 13, 2020. If you wish to discuss the Cabot Oil class action lawsuit or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Brian E. Cochran of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at bcochran@rgrdlaw.com. You can view a copy of the complaint as filed at https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-cabot-oil-gas-corporation-class-action-l ....

The Cabot Oil class action lawsuit charges Cabot Oil and certain of its officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Cabot Oil is an independent oil and gas company that explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States, with a primary focus on the Marcellus Shale in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Cabot Oil had inadequate environmental controls and procedures and/or failed to properly mitigate known issues related to those controls and procedures; (ii) Cabot Oil failed to fix faulty gas wells that were polluting Pennsylvania’s water supplies through stray gas migration; and (iii) Cabot Oil continually downplayed its potential civil and/or criminal liabilities with respect to environmental matters. These issues were foreseeably likely to subject Cabot Oil to increased governmental scrutiny and enforcement, as well as increased reputational and financial harm, and would also materially impact Cabot Oil’s financial results. Defendants’ false statements and omissions caused Cabot Oil stock to trade at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.