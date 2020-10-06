FCPT Announces $150 Million Strategic Venture with Lubert-Adler

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce a strategic venture to invest up to $150 million (the “Venture”) with Lubert-Adler Real Estate Funds, a leading real estate private equity investor (“Lubert-Adler”). The Venture will focus on acquiring vacant retail real estate that will be principally re-tenanted with credit-worthy brand operators expanding their store count. Both FCPT and Lubert-Adler bring significant attributes to the Venture. FCPT has meaningful restaurant investing experience, access to restaurant real estate deal flow, long-standing tenant relationships, and acquisition execution capabilities. Lubert-Adler brings decades of retail real estate acquisition and repositioning experience to the Venture, having re-tenanted 170 million square feet of retail properties, in addition to having relevant financial capabilities. FCPT will invest up to $20 million into the Venture, with Lubert-Adler contributing the remainder of the capital. In addition, FCPT will have the right, but not the obligation, to purchase properties from the Venture for FCPT’s long-term ownership portfolio once the properties are stabilized.

FCPT’s exposure to vacant properties will be separately managed from its core operations. FCPT does not anticipate any impact from the Venture to its core business focus on acquiring high quality real estate leased to best-in-class restaurant and retail operators. Further, FCPT does not anticipate any impact to its leverage or credit profile from participating in the Venture. The Venture will have a multi-year investment period and will be fully compliant with FCPT’s REIT status. While the Venture will look to invest in vacant properties in the near term, the long-term nature of the leasing and asset stabilization process means it may be several years before FCPT purchases assets from the Venture, and may never purchase assets from the Venture.

Bill Lenehan, CEO of FCPT, commented: “Organizing appropriate capital to purchase well located but vacant restaurant properties has been on our mind for some time. This venture allows us to apply our core sector expertise to high-return opportunities prudently and efficiently relative to our shareholders’ capital and low risk tolerance. This venture has the potential to lead to a future pipeline for our core business at attractive economics. Most importantly, however, by keeping retail areas occupied and vibrant, we will be aiding the surrounding communities in their recovery from the economic impact of COVID-19. Lubert-Adler has significant access to acquisition opportunities and deep tenant relationships. We are excited to be partnered with them in the venture and are looking forward to working with their long-standing operating and co-investment partners who possess significant experience in this field.”