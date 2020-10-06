Aurora Spine’s Patent Related to DEXA Technology Patient-Matched Implant Technology Issued by the United States Patent Office

Aurora Spine’s first-of-its kind DEXA Technology is designed to match a patient’s bone density, promote bone in-growth while maintaining the biomechanical structure and bone support. This patent will be utilized to create implants that match the patient’s specific bone density based on a DEXA Scan/T-score allowing for the best bone fusion treatment and most favorable outcome based on that patient’s bone density.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced the issuance of its United States Patent No: 10,779,954 entitled “Body Density Scan Result-Matched Orthopedic Implants and Methods of Use” for The World’s First DEXA Technology Patient-Matched Implant Technology.

Aurora Spine’s DEXA Technology is part of the company's advanced portfolio representing the future of Spinal and Orthopedic implants. Following fundamental principles of patent focused innovation, DEXA Technology was logically created and patented to combine the essential design benefits of conventional machining, 3D printing, and additive implant manufacturing.

"Aurora Spine’s new DEXA Technology will provide surgeons with additional solutions in selecting the right implant for their patient," said Trent Northcutt, CEO of Aurora Spine. "The DEXA opportunity represents our continued commitment to delivering best-in-class implants that enable our surgeon partners to overcome common osteoporosis challenges faced in traditional procedures. We will be commercializing this technology in the coming months.”

Laszlo Garamszegi, Chief Technology Officer of Aurora Spine, added “Traditionally, medical devices for spinal procedures are designed as ‘one size fits all’ and assumes that every patient’s bone density is similar. The proprietary engineering behind our DEXA Technology is advancing the science of implant technology, and ultimately helping improve patient fusion rates and overall clinical outcomes.”

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in Aurora Spine's final prospectus (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the proposed use and success of the company’s products in surgical procedures. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine's securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Contact:

Aurora Spine Corporation

Trent Northcutt

President and Chief Executive Officer

(760) 424-2004

Chad Clouse

Chief Financial Officer

(760) 424-2004

www.aurora-spine.com

Adam Lowensteiner

LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC

Phoenix | New York

Telephone: 646-829-9700

arosf@lythampartners.com