 

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on FDA’s Proposal Regarding Makena (Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection)

  • The product remains on the market
  • AMAG has 15 days to respond to the FDA
  • AMAG continues to expect its recently announced tender offer and merger to close in November 2020

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) announced today that it received a notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the FDA is proposing to withdraw approval of Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection), a treatment approved to reduce preterm birth in pregnant women who have had a prior spontaneous preterm birth. The FDA in its letter also notified AMAG that the company has the opportunity to request a hearing on the withdrawal.

AMAG is evaluating its full range of potential options. The company has 15 days to respond to the FDA indicating whether AMAG would like to proceed with a hearing. If AMAG does request a hearing, the FDA Commissioner would decide whether to grant AMAG’s request and, if granted, would conduct a hearing and decide whether to withdraw approval following the hearing. This process can take months and during this time Makena and the approved generics of Makena will remain on the market, according to the FDA.

“We disagree with the FDA’s proposal to withdraw Makena without having the opportunity to meet with them to discuss the generation of additional effectiveness data while preserving access for patients to the only FDA approved treatment option for indicated women,” said AMAG CEO Scott Myers. “We are reviewing our options, including the opportunity to request an oral hearing, and will respond to the agency within the allotted time. We continue to expect the transaction with Covis to close in November 2020.”

At this time, it is important to note that Makena’s approval and product label remain unchanged. The product continues to remain available to patients and prescribers. You may learn more about current medical society guidelines by visiting the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine.

“I am concerned that withdrawal of Makena, as well as the generic equivalents, would leave vulnerable women with high risk pregnancies without access to a safe medication that physicians have relied upon for years, and has previously been shown to be highly effective when studied by the NICHD in a U.S. only population,” Sean Blackwell M.D., Chair of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences at the McGovern Medical School – UTHealth at Houston. “The PROLONG trial did not re-affirm efficacy, in my opinion, because it did not include enough women at high enough preterm birth risk.  Given the results of the original NICHD trial, removing the ability for physicians and their patients to make a shared-decision on the benefits and risks of the only FDA-approved medication to prevent preterm birth is disappointing.”

