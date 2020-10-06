 

Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. (“Voyageur” or the “Company”) (CSE:VOY) announces it has granted an aggregate of 625,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company under the terms of the Company’s incentive stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.40 per common share for a period of five years, vest immediately, and are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance thereof. Following the grant, the Company now has a total of 2,430,000 stock options issued and outstanding, representing 8.91% of the outstanding common shares of the Company.

ABOUT VOYAGEUR MINERAL EXPLORERS CORP.

The Corporation is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a specific focus on mineral properties in Northwest Manitoba and Northeast Saskatchewan, Canada. All of the Company’s properties are currently at the exploration stage. The Company has no long-term debt and has assembled a portfolio of base metal and precious metal prospects, including strategic locations in the Provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Mr. Brian Howlett
President and CEO
Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp.
Tel: 1-647-227-3035
email: bhowlett@voyageurexplorers.com

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements, such as estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

We seek Safe Harbour. 


