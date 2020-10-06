Only 1 in 4 Global Organizations Keep Cardholder Payment Data Secure

Only 27.9 percent of global organizations were able to maintai n full compliance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)

Staggering 27. 5 percentage point drop in compliance since 2016 as reported in the 2017 PSR

Lack of long term strategies and leadership commitment cited as root cause

10th anniversary edition of the Verizon Business Payment Security Report

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global organizations continue to put their customers’ cardholder data at risk due to a lack of long term payment security strategy and execution, flags the newly released Verizon Business 2020 Payment Security Report (2020 PSR). With many companies struggling to retain qualified CISOs or security managers, the lack of long-term security thinking is severely impacting sustained compliance within the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

Payment data remains one of the most sought after and lucrative targets by cybercriminals with 9 out of 10 data breaches being financially motivated, as highlighted by the recent Verizon Business 2020 Data Breach Investigations Report (2020 DBIR). Within the retail sector alone, 99 percent of security incidents analyzed by the 2020 DBIR were focused on acquiring payment data for criminal use.

The 2020 PSR found that on average only 27.9 percent of global organizations maintained full compliance with the PCI DSS, which was developed to help businesses that offer card payment facilities protect their payment systems from breaches and theft of cardholder data. More concerning, this is the third successive year that a decline in compliance has occurred with a 27.5 percentage point drop since compliance peaked in 2016 (as seen in the 2017 PSR).

“Unfortunately we see many businesses lacking the resources and commitment from senior business leaders to support long-term data security and compliance initiatives. This is unacceptable,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, President, Global Enterprise, Verizon Business. “The recent coronavirus pandemic has driven consumers away from the traditional use of cash to contactless methods of payment with payment cards as well as mobile devices. This has generated more electronic payment data and consumers trust businesses to safeguard their information. Payment security has to be seen as an on-going business priority by all companies that handle any payment data, they have a fundamental responsibility to their customers, suppliers and consumers.”