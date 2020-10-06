 

Leclanché selected by Siemens Energy and Shiptec to supply battery storage system for CGN's futuristic hybrid boats on Lake Geneva in Switzerland

Leclanché selected by Siemens Energy and Shiptec to supply battery storage system for CGN's futuristic hybrid boats on Lake Geneva in Switzerland

Leclanché selected by Siemens Energy and Shiptec to supply battery storage system for CGN's futuristic hybrid boats on Lake Geneva in Switzerland

- Two hybrid ships ordered by CGN from Swiss shipbuilder Shiptec will have a capacity of 700 passengers each and are due to enter service between 2022 and 2023

- Leclanché's specialized marine battery systems will be installed on both vessels

- Leclanché technology already equips the world's most powerful all-electric ferry and a growing fleet of hybrid commercial vessels

- These two new ships are mainly aimed at growing commuter travel between France and Switzerland and will reduce fossil fuel consumption by 40% while expanding CGN's offer


YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 6th October 2020 - Commuters or "frontaliers" to the Lake Geneva region of Switzerland and France will soon have a new futuristic and environmentally sound way of traveling to work thanks to Leclanché SA's (SIX: LECN) selection to equip two new hybrid-powered vessels with a state-of-the-art battery storage system commissioned by Compagnie Générale de Navigation sur le Léman (CGN SA).

Leclanché, one of the world's leading energy storage companies, was selected by Swiss shipbuilding company Shiptec AG, based in Lucerne, and Siemens Energy SRL, Milan, for the project.

The two ships, each with a capacity of 700 passengers, will replace existing diesel-powered vessels and will be used to transport passengers between Switzerland and France with projected completion dates of 2022 and 2023. Leclanché's Marine Rack System, powered by the company's proprietary lithium-ion cell batteries, was developed especially for the maritime industry and will reduce the ships' consumption of fossil fuels by 40% and offer unprecedented ease of use and operation.

