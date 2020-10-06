 

AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase

For several months, the management of AKKA (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537) has been communicating its desire to strengthen the Company's balance sheet, which was brutally impacted by the COVID-19 crisis in the first half of 2020.

While the transformation of the company has been accelerated, the Board of Directors has examined various options to ensure that the Group benefits from a strengthened financial structure and greater agility in the aftermath of the crisis. In this context, the Board of Directors, which met on 5 October 2020, approved a €200 million reserved capital increase under the authorised share capital regime.

This reserved capital increase will be subscribed for €150 million by Compagnie Nationale à Portefeuille SA ("CNP") and €50 million by the Ricci family group at a subscription price of €22.50 per share, issue premium included. This subscription price represents a premium of 43% over the closing price on 5 October 2020 and 33% over the weighted average price over the last 30 trading days.

Compagnie Nationale à Portefeuille SA and the Ricci family group are two family groups with shared values that invest jointly to support AKKA's operational and financial development over the long term.

“I am delighted to welcome CNP as a partner of AKKA and its managers, for a long-term collaboration. CNP is a long-term investor, whose share capital is family-held, which accompanies the development of European sector leaders.”

“AKKA’s Board of Directors considered that a reserved capital increase was in the interest of all shareholders. Thanks to its rapid implementation, management can remain focused on the Group's path out of the crisis and on its objective of restoring the Group's operating profitability by 2020. It also provides an equity injection at a subscription price representing a significant premium over the average share price over the last thirty trading days.”

“With CNP's investment and the renewed commitment of the Ricci family, which keeps the majority of the voting rights, AKKA will benefit from a stronger balance sheet and additional resources to continue its transformation and accelerate its development,” commented Mauro Ricci, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AKKA.

"We are pleased to invest alongside the Ricci family group in AKKA, a major player in the engineering and digital sector in Europe that has demonstrated strong financial performance over the cycles. We share and wish to support the strategic vision of AKKA and its management, and are convinced that CNP Group has the necessary assets to support AKKA's operational and financial development to continue the work undertaken by AKKA and its shareholders for more than 35 years.” added Xavier Le Clef, Chief Executive Officer of CNP S.A.

