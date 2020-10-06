 

EQS-Adhoc Orell Füssli AG: Reto Janser appointed new CFO of the Orell Füssli Group

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.10.2020, 07:00  |  46   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orell Füssli AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Orell Füssli AG: Reto Janser appointed new CFO of the Orell Füssli Group

06-Oct-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media release

Reto Janser appointed new CFO of the Orell Füssli Group

Zurich, October 6, 2020 - Orell Füssli Ltd appoints Reto Janser as CFO and member of the Executive Board. He succeeds Beat Müller, who will retire in July 2021.

Reto Janser has broad international experience in managing finance and IT functions in industry and service companies. Most recently he was CFO of Suhner Holding AG where he was responsible for the entire financial area of the group. From 2014 to 2017, Reto Janser held the CFO position of ERNI Management Services AG and from 2003 to 2014 Head of Controlling and Member of the Management Board of Würth Finance International B.V. He began his professional career in 1996 at SwissRe where he held various positions in the financial sector. Reto Janser holds a master's degree in economics from the University of St. Gallen (HSG) and followed various further training courses in his field.

The Board of Directors and Executive Board extend a warm welcome to Reto Janser at Orell Füssli and wish him every success in his new role. Reto Janser will join Orell Füssli on 1st April 2021 and will take up his duties as CFO on 1st June 2021.

The Board of Directors thanks Beat Müller for his many years of successful collaboration and wishes him all the best for his retirement. Beat Müller has served as CFO and member of the Executive Board of the Orell Füssli Group since 2013.


Agenda
Publication Annual Report 2020 17 March 2021
Annual General Meeting 11 May 2021

Contact
Orell Füssli Ltd
Tel. +41 44 466 72 73, media@orellfuessli.com

Orell Füssli is a pioneer in the fields of security and education. With its expertise in security solutions for governments and citizens and as a leading Swiss book retailer, Orell Füssli supports its customers with a unique and customer-specific offering.
As a leading systems supplier for security technologies and identification systems and a long-standing partner of government, Orell Füssli sets technological standards. In the fields of security printing and serialisation Orell Füssli provides innovative printing processes, systems and services for the production and successful protection of banknotes, securities and identity documents.
With its attractive large-format and specialist bookstores Orell Füssli offers a wide-ranging book-related shopping experience. In book retailing Orell Füssli has a 50% interest in Orell Füssli Thalia AG, which provides an extensive offering through 36 branches in German-speaking Switzerland and diverse e-commerce services. Orell Füssli provides logistical and service facilities for libraries and companies.
Orell Füssli was founded more than 500 years ago and generates revenues of some CHF 250 million with around 600 employees at locations in five countries. Orell Füssli shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
 

 


Additional features:


File: Media Release Orell Füssli New CFO
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Orell Füssli AG
Dietzingerstrasse 3
8003 Zürich
Switzerland
Fax: 044 466 77 11
E-mail: info@orellfuessli.com
Internet: https://www.orellfuessli.com/
ISIN: CH0003420806
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1138736

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1138736  06-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1138736&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetOrell Fuessli Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V.: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal ...
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Status: Zahlungsmittel des GRENKE Konzerns belegt
Solutiance AG: Hauptversammlung unterstützt Kurs des Vorstands - Wachstum trotz Corona - Auftragseingang ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen zum 30. September 2020 / Anpassung der Prognose
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Standard & Poor's stuft Hapag-Lloyd auf „BB-' hoch mit „positivem' ...
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english
Ehemaliger Aphria CEO - Vic Neufeld - wird Präsident des Verwaltungsrats bei Havn Life Sciences!
DGAP-DD: Intershop Communications AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal weiht europaweit größten Butantank ein
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Establish Supply and Distribution Agreements for RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Siemens Healthineers AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest plc plant Privatplatzierung und beantragt Zweitnotierung am Nasdaq First ...
DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA investiert im Adria-Hafen Triest
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
EarthRenew Inc: Umwelt Aktie verdient kräftig - Zusätzlicher Cashflow durch Stromerzeugung!
DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Orell Füssli AG: Reto Janser wird neuer CFO der Orell Füssli Gruppe (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Orell Füssli AG: Reto Janser wird neuer CFO der Orell Füssli Gruppe
14.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Orell Füssli AG: Désirée Heutschi neue Leiterin Unternehmensentwicklung der Orell Füssli Gruppe (deutsch)
14.09.20
EQS-Adhoc: Orell Füssli AG: Désirée Heutschi neue Leiterin Unternehmensentwicklung der Orell Füssli Gruppe
14.09.20
EQS-Adhoc: Orell Füssli AG: Désirée Heutschi new Head of Corporate Development at the Orell Füssli Group