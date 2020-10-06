EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orell Füssli AG / Key word(s): Personnel Orell Füssli AG: Reto Janser appointed new CFO of the Orell Füssli Group 06-Oct-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, October 6, 2020 - Orell Füssli Ltd appoints Reto Janser as CFO and member of the Executive Board. He succeeds Beat Müller, who will retire in July 2021.



Reto Janser has broad international experience in managing finance and IT functions in industry and service companies. Most recently he was CFO of Suhner Holding AG where he was responsible for the entire financial area of the group. From 2014 to 2017, Reto Janser held the CFO position of ERNI Management Services AG and from 2003 to 2014 Head of Controlling and Member of the Management Board of Würth Finance International B.V. He began his professional career in 1996 at SwissRe where he held various positions in the financial sector. Reto Janser holds a master's degree in economics from the University of St. Gallen (HSG) and followed various further training courses in his field.

The Board of Directors and Executive Board extend a warm welcome to Reto Janser at Orell Füssli and wish him every success in his new role. Reto Janser will join Orell Füssli on 1st April 2021 and will take up his duties as CFO on 1st June 2021.

The Board of Directors thanks Beat Müller for his many years of successful collaboration and wishes him all the best for his retirement. Beat Müller has served as CFO and member of the Executive Board of the Orell Füssli Group since 2013.



Agenda

Publication Annual Report 2020 17 March 2021

Annual General Meeting 11 May 2021



Contact

Orell Füssli Ltd

Tel. +41 44 466 72 73, media@orellfuessli.com

Orell Füssli is a pioneer in the fields of security and education. With its expertise in security solutions for governments and citizens and as a leading Swiss book retailer, Orell Füssli supports its customers with a unique and customer-specific offering.

As a leading systems supplier for security technologies and identification systems and a long-standing partner of government, Orell Füssli sets technological standards. In the fields of security printing and serialisation Orell Füssli provides innovative printing processes, systems and services for the production and successful protection of banknotes, securities and identity documents.

With its attractive large-format and specialist bookstores Orell Füssli offers a wide-ranging book-related shopping experience. In book retailing Orell Füssli has a 50% interest in Orell Füssli Thalia AG, which provides an extensive offering through 36 branches in German-speaking Switzerland and diverse e-commerce services. Orell Füssli provides logistical and service facilities for libraries and companies.

Orell Füssli was founded more than 500 years ago and generates revenues of some CHF 250 million with around 600 employees at locations in five countries. Orell Füssli shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

ISIN: CH0003420806

