DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Presents ESG Report

Pliezhausen, October 06, 2020: DATAGROUP presents for the first time an Environment, Social & Governance Report and brings together the numerous actions and guidelines of the company in one clear report.

"As a company we see ourselves as part of society. We bear responsibility for our employees, customers, investors and fellow human beings. We want to live up to this responsibility, both internally and externally", says Max H.-H. Schaber, CEO of DATAGROUP. In the course of the growth of the company and the associated ever increasing interest of investors, it was necessary to summarize the existing lived values in a clear report and make it accessible.

The ESG Report gives an overview of some of the key points of the corporate strategy - from the business model and sustainable growth to employees and social responsibility.

The ESG Report can be read and downloaded at datagroup.de/publications





