 

DGAP-News DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Presents ESG Report

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.10.2020, 07:28  |  42   |   |   

DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Presents ESG Report

06.10.2020 / 07:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DATAGROUP Presents ESG Report
 

Pliezhausen, October 06, 2020: DATAGROUP presents for the first time an Environment, Social & Governance Report and brings together the numerous actions and guidelines of the company in one clear report.

"As a company we see ourselves as part of society. We bear responsibility for our employees, customers, investors and fellow human beings. We want to live up to this responsibility, both internally and externally", says Max H.-H. Schaber, CEO of DATAGROUP. In the course of the growth of the company and the associated ever increasing interest of investors, it was necessary to summarize the existing lived values in a clear report and make it accessible.

The ESG Report gives an overview of some of the key points of the corporate strategy - from the business model and sustainable growth to employees and social responsibility.

The ESG Report can be read and downloaded at datagroup.de/publications

 

CONTACT

Claudia Erning
Investor Relations
T +49 7127 970-015
F +49 7127 970-033
claudia.erning@datagroup.de


06.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7127 970 000
Fax: +49 (0)7127 970 033
Internet: www.datagroup.de
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7
WKN: A0JC8S
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 1138770

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1138770  06.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1138770&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetDATAGROUP Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V.: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal ...
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Status: Zahlungsmittel des GRENKE Konzerns belegt
Solutiance AG: Hauptversammlung unterstützt Kurs des Vorstands - Wachstum trotz Corona - Auftragseingang ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen zum 30. September 2020 / Anpassung der Prognose
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Standard & Poor's stuft Hapag-Lloyd auf „BB-' hoch mit „positivem' ...
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english
Ehemaliger Aphria CEO - Vic Neufeld - wird Präsident des Verwaltungsrats bei Havn Life Sciences!
DGAP-DD: Intershop Communications AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal weiht europaweit größten Butantank ein
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Establish Supply and Distribution Agreements for RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Siemens Healthineers AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest plc plant Privatplatzierung und beantragt Zweitnotierung am Nasdaq First ...
DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA investiert im Adria-Hafen Triest
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
EarthRenew Inc: Umwelt Aktie verdient kräftig - Zusätzlicher Cashflow durch Stromerzeugung!
DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:28 Uhr
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt ESG Report vor (deutsch)
07:28 Uhr
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt ESG Report vor
28.09.20
LYNX: Datagroup: Dreht sie genau hier?
16.09.20
Musterdepot SIW 38/2020 am 16.09.2020
09.09.20
Musterdepot SIW 37/2020 am 09.09.2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.09.20
1.444
Datagroup IT - Kursziel 10 Euro