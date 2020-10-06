DGAP-News DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Presents ESG Report
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DATAGROUP Presents ESG Report
Pliezhausen, October 06, 2020: DATAGROUP presents for the first time an Environment, Social & Governance Report and brings together the numerous actions and guidelines of the company in one clear report.
"As a company we see ourselves as part of society. We bear responsibility for our employees, customers, investors and fellow human beings. We want to live up to this responsibility, both internally and externally", says Max H.-H. Schaber, CEO of DATAGROUP. In the course of the growth of the company and the associated ever increasing interest of investors, it was necessary to summarize the existing lived values in a clear report and make it accessible.
The ESG Report gives an overview of some of the key points of the corporate strategy - from the business model and sustainable growth to employees and social responsibility.
The ESG Report can be read and downloaded at datagroup.de/publications
CONTACT
Claudia Erning
Investor Relations
T +49 7127 970-015
F +49 7127 970-033
claudia.erning@datagroup.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DATAGROUP SE
|Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
|72124 Pliezhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7127 970 000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7127 970 033
|Internet:
|www.datagroup.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JC8S7
|WKN:
|A0JC8S
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
|EQS News ID:
|1138770
