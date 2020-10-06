 

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives an 297 MW order from the USA

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives an 297 MW order from the USA

06.10.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 6 October 2020. At the end of September, the Nordex Group has received a major order to supply 62 N149/4.0-4.5 turbines for a wind farm in the USA. The machines will be supplied in the 4.8 MW operating mode.

The 297 MW wind farm will be built in the Midwestern United States, construction work is due to start in spring 2021 with commissioning scheduled for the end of the same year.

The project and customer are undisclosed.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 29 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of more than 7,900. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

