Hamburg, 6 October 2020. At the end of September, the Nordex Group has received a major order to supply 62 N149/4.0-4.5 turbines for a wind farm in the USA. The machines will be supplied in the 4.8 MW operating mode.

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives an 297 MW order from the USA 06.10.2020 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The 297 MW wind farm will be built in the Midwestern United States, construction work is due to start in spring 2021 with commissioning scheduled for the end of the same year.

The project and customer are undisclosed.



The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 29 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of more than 7,900. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141

flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:

Nordex SE

Felix Zander

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116

fzander@nordex-online.com

06.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Nordex SE Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 18059 Rostock Germany Phone: +49 381 6663 3300 Fax: +49 381 6663 3339 E-mail: info@nordex-online.com Internet: www.nordex-online.com ISIN: DE000A0D6554 WKN: A0D655 Indices: SDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1138955

End of News DGAP News Service

1138955 06.10.2020