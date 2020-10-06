The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 05 Oct 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 23.9175 £ 21.1810 Estimated MTD return 0.45 % 0.45 % Estimated YTD return 4.45 % 2.64 % Estimated ITD return 139.18 % 111.81 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 17.20 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -28.09 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,500.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -29.18 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A