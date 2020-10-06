BGHL (GBP) NAV(s)
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Ordinary Shares
The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.
Close of business 05 Oct 2020.
Estimated NAV
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Estimated NAV
|€ 23.9175
|£ 21.1810
|Estimated MTD return
|0.45 %
|0.45 %
|Estimated YTD return
|4.45 %
|2.64 %
|Estimated ITD return
|139.18 %
|111.81 %
NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees
Market information
|Euro Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|€ 17.20
|N/A
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|-28.09 %
|N/A
|Sterling Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|N/A
|GBX 1,500.00
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|N/A
|-29.18 %
Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury
|Ordinary Shares
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Number of shares
|N/A
|N/A
|Average Price
|N/A
|N/A
|Range of Price
|N/A
|N/A
