 

BGHL (GBP) NAV(s)

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 05 Oct 2020.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    23.9175 £    21.1810
Estimated MTD return      0.45 %      0.45 %
Estimated YTD return      4.45 %      2.64 %
Estimated ITD return    139.18 %    111.81 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    17.20 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -28.09 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,500.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -29.18 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

