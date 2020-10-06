 

Most Brits Say They Know the Importance of Their Eye Health, But Actually - They Don't and They're Not Getting Eye Exams

New Johnson & Johnson Vision eye health survey finds that most UK adults (86%) believe that eye exams are important for their overall health, but only a third (34%) are having their eyes examined at least once a year.

- 7 in 10 (70%) Brits recognise that healthy vision improves their overall quality of life, but many don't know why eye exams are an important part of keeping their eyes healthy and detecting medical issues.

- Despite recognising the importance of their eye health, only 55% of Brits believe that they do enough to protect their eyes.

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1.3 billion people around the world suffer from visual impairment, yet 80% of these cases are treatable if discovered early.1 To better understand people's views on the importance of eye health, Johnson & Johnson Vision* today announced findings from a comprehensive, large-scale global eye health survey in advance of World Sight Day on October 8. The survey reveals both a disconnect in people's views towards the importance of eye health and how they prioritise it as part of their overall health as well as unique barriers to care and varying attitudes towards eye health in the UK.

Most Brits surveyed (86%) said they view an eye exam as important for their overall health and recognised that healthy vision improves overall quality of life (70%) and help prevent vision problems (67%).

Despite this reported awareness, only a third (34%) of British respondents said they get an eye exam each year — the single most important step to protect your eyes — and only 55% believe that they do enough to protect their eyes.

Survey insights found that British adults might not understand the steps required to take care of their vision:

  • The majority of Brits (78%) reported they knew an eye exam could help diagnose early signs of chronic diseases, however (21%) of UK adults were surprised to learn this.
  • Only half (55%) of UK adults were aware that there is a relationship between their eye health and other illnesses, and that eye exams could help detect other medical issues such as diabetes (38%), high blood pressure (33%), cancer (20%), or high cholesterol (17%).

British adults provided several reasons for not getting an annual eye exam:

