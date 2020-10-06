 

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, October 6, 2020 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 850,169 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from September 28, 2020 up to and including October 2, 2020. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €25.37 per share for a total consideration of € 21.6 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on December 4, 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 32,086,219 common shares for a total consideration of €729 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.


