 

Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Next Safety and Enrollment Update for Phase Ib/II ILIAD Combination Trial

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 08:00  |  60   |   |   

Press Release

6 October 2020

Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Next Safety and Enrollment Update for Phase Ib/II ILIAD Combination Trial

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) announced today that a total of 15 patients have now been enrolled in the ongoing Phase Ib/II ILIAD combination trial. In addition, ilixadencel has maintained a consistent safety profile in the study to-date and the Dose Escalation Committee (DEC) confirmed there were no dose limiting toxicities. The Phase Ib portion of the ILIAD trial will be evaluating the safety and tolerability of Immunicum’s lead cell-based candidate, ilixadencel, in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in a total of 21 patients.

In June 2020, the Company announced that the non-staggered phase of the trial had started which enabled the recruitment and enrollment of patients to proceed more rapidly as the safety waiting period between patient enrollment was no longer necessary. Now, the DEC evaluated the safety profile for patients treated to date and recommended to continue treatment and open the last cohort to fully enroll the Phase Ib portion of the study.

“The patient enrollment progress we have achieved since the non-staggered phase opened is a positive development in this study and is ahead of the communicated timeline at the last safety update. Nonetheless, we maintain guidance that we expect the completion of patient enrollment for the Phase Ib portion of the trial in the first half of 2021,” commented Sven Rohmann, CEO of Immunicum. “The ILIAD trial is an important and exciting part of our core clinical development strategy in which we aim to evaluate ilixadencel in multiple solid tumor indications combined with a modern, standard of care treatment.”

The ILIAD trial includes patients who are candidates for pembrolizumab therapy in its approved label by the FDA, which includes, among others, the tumor types head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer and gastric and gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. In terms of dosing, three patients were planned to receive two intratumoral doses of 3 million cells, six patients two doses of 10 million cells, six patients three doses of 10 million cells and the last six patients will receive one dose of 20 million cells followed by two doses of 10 million cells. The Phase II part of the ILIAD trial will then continue with the selected dose regimen from the Phase Ib. Completion of the Phase Ib trial with longer duration of follow-up of patients for signs of efficacy is expected towards the second half of 2021.

Seite 1 von 2
Immunicum Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA Enters Exclusive Medical Cannabis Partnership with MediPharm ...
Barrick Completes Eskay Creek Transaction
LexaGene Provides a Corporate Update
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
Latest Research Evaluating VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) Mechanisms of Action Presented at European ...
TerraNet unveils new podcast episode featuring industry executives from NEVS and ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Immunicum AB Announces Update on Corporate and Clinical Development Strategy
21.09.20
Immunicum AB: Invitation to Corporate Update Event
17.09.20
Immunicum AB (publ) Presents Preclinical Data on Ilixadencel in Combination with Cancer Therapies and Immunotherapies at the 2020 Virtual ESMO Congress
14.09.20
Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Publication of Abstract for the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020