 

IBA signs contract for the first end-to-end Rhodotron DUO solution for multi-purpose irradiation in Taiwan

IBA will install the first E-beam & X-ray system for industrial irradiation
applications in Taiwan

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 6 October 2020 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications SA), the world’s leading provider of electron beam and X-ray solutions for industrial irradiation, is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with SHIN-HO INSTRUMENTS CO., LTD., a fully-owned subsidiary of CHC Healthcare Group in Taiwan, for an end-to-end solution based on a Rhodotron TT300 Duo.

The contract is worth around EUR 9 million and will provide the Taiwanese market with a cutting-edge electron beam and X-ray solution which can be used for various industrial applications, such as the sterilization of Disposable Medical Devices (DMD). The system, which can treat pallets in X-ray mode, can also be used for food processing procedures such as phytosanitation. The facility will be operational in the first half of 2022.

The global Disposable Medical Devices (DMD) sterilization market has seen a year-on-year growth of around 7%. Currently, approximately 5% of DMD are sterilized by E-beam and X-ray, but this proportion is increasing at an accelerated pace as the two other main modalities, Ethylene Oxyde (EtO) and gamma, are under pressure. E-beam and X-ray solutions are a better alternative to EtO and gamma, as they provide sustainable solutions that address the challenges related to cobalt supply and gas residues, and the optimization of the logistics and production process.

“We are delighted that CHC Healthcare Group chose the Rhodotron for their industrial irradiation operations in Taiwan, which will be the first E-beam & X-ray system used for sterilization purposes in that region,” commented Thomas Servais, Head of IBA’s Industrial Business Unit. “We see similar trends all over the world where the industry is preparing for the post-gamma and EtO era by adapting products and manufacturing processes. X-ray is not only a proven alternative to gamma sterilization, but also offers better quality of processing and a shorter treatment time.”

About E-beam and X-ray irradiation technology for sterilization purposes
In E-beam and X-ray processing, individual boxes or pallets of medical devices are put on a moving conveyor. As they pass through the beam, accelerated electrons or photons penetrate the cardboard box and all the medical devices in their individual packages inside the carton. Electrons and X-ray have the ability to break the chains of DNA of living organisms, such as bacteria, resulting in the reduction of the bioburden. The process is quick, reliable, and compatible with most materials, and does not require any quarantine following the processing. The same principle applies to food irradiation.

About IBA Industrial
IBA Industrial is part of the Other Accelerators division of IBA (Ion Beam Application S.A.). IBA Industrial develops, installs and maintains solutions for customers in a wide range of markets and applications, including (but not exclusive to) Medical Device sterilization in E-beam and X-ray.

About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA’s proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA also has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About CHC Healthcare Group
CHC Healthcare Group (CHC) was founded in 1977, including nearly 20 subsidiaries in the domestic and overseas. CHC is a leading Taiwan full healthcare service solution provider for high-end radiation therapy, radiology, neurosurgery, ophthalmology and dentistry equipment. CHC is the exclusive master distributor for a portfolio of global brand names and has over 60+ certified experienced service engineers providing world class after sales support and maintenance services. Website: www.cyhc.com.tw

