 

RIBER and Comptek Solutions sign a commercial partnership

Bezons and Turku, October 6, 2020 – 8am - RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, and Comptek Solutions, a forerunner in III-V compound semiconductor quantum surface engineering, are announcing to have signed a commercial partnership deal to develop joint technological solutions.

Founded in 2017, Comptek Solutions is a Finnish company that addresses the oxidation issue in III-V compound semiconductors with its novel KontroxTM technology.

Devices based on III-V compound semiconductors have a natural tendency to oxidize almost instantly once exposed to air, which results in the formation of an amorphous oxide layer leading to a range of defects that limit their performance and manufacturing yields. Comptek Solutions tackles this problem with KontroxTM, a patented innovative passivation process which creates a thin layer of stable crystalline oxide with a dry vacuum approach, preventing the amorphous oxidation layer from forming. Compared to existing methods, KontroxTM drastically reduces the density of interface defects and delivers an unprecedented increase in efficiency and higher manufacturing yields for III-V compound semiconductor devices.

The solution enables manufacturing of  new generation compound semiconductor devices that are increasingly efficient, smaller and more reliable, thus meeting the needs of new technologies, such as 5G, facial recognition (3D sensors), augmented reality, virtual reality and autonomous vehicles.

KontroxTM sets a new bar for efficiency in a wide range of  applications; for instance, it can be used to significantly boost performance of high electron mobility transistors (P-HEMT) and HBT’s, enabling next-generation communication circuits for 5G. KontroxTM also contributes to the development of next-generation CMOS processors, where the quality of the interface between the gate oxide insulator and the III-V materials for transistors performs a crucial role in CMOS operations. The technology has also proved to boost the performance of optoelectronic devices - such as mini- and micro LEDs, high-power lasers, VCSELs and infrared sensors, considerably improving the efficiency, brightness, and lifespan.

