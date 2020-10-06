Caledonia reaches agreement with the Government of Zimbabwe to review potential investment opportunities

ST HELIER, Jersey, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (the “Company” or “Caledonia”) (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement (the “agreement”) with the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe (the “Government”) under which Caledonia will evaluate mining rights, properties and/or projects in the gold sector that are controlled by the Government with a view to assessing the potential to advance development on these properties or projects.



Caledonia believes Zimbabwe is a highly prospective region for gold discoveries. Caledonia has assessed and continues to assess investment opportunities in the Zimbabwe gold sector that are privately owned. However, the Government of Zimbabwe has a considerable portfolio of assets in the gold sector that are potentially very attractive and Caledonia and the Government have therefore entered into an agreement whereby Caledonia is provided an opportunity to review this portfolio to determine whether they may be commercially developed for mutual benefit.