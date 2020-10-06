 

argenx Expands Capabilities In Antibody Engineering Through Key Technology Partnerships

  • New partnerships with Chugai and the Clayton Foundation for Research provide access to innovative antibody engineering technologies
     
  • Extension of Halozyme collaboration supports long-term commitment to subcutaneous delivery options for patients

             

October 6, 2020

 Breda, the Netherlands / Ghent, Belgium – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced the expansion of its technology capabilities in antibody engineering through new partnerships with Chugai and the Clayton Foundation. The Company is also broadening its collaboration with Halozyme to enable subcutaneous delivery for three additional current or future argenx product candidates. Through these partnerships, argenx gains access to innovative technologies to advance its differentiated pipeline and strengthen its position as a leader in immunology.

“Our Immunology Innovation Program, through which we partner with leading academic researchers, has been foundational in building our pipeline. In keeping with our commitment to expand and strengthen this program, we continue to make investments in our portfolio of antibody technologies. These new partnerships are a key part of the strategy to broaden our capabilities in antibody engineering in order to address new targets and develop first-in-class medicines for patients who need them,” commented Hans de Haard, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of argenx. “Additionally, we announced the extension of our collaboration with Halozyme to secure our ability to offer subcutaneous delivery of current and future pipeline candidates. We are on a mission to improve the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer and believe that this long-term collaboration will allow us to reach the greatest number of patients.”

New Antibody Engineering Research Agreements

argenx has entered into two new research agreements to broaden its antibody engineering capabilities. Through these agreements, argenx can access world-class Fc engineering technologies to expand the therapeutic properties of future antibody candidates that emerge from its Immunology Innovation Program. The technologies will complement argenx’s current portfolio of Fc engineering technologies (NHANCE, ABDEG, POTELLIGENT) and enable the Company to further differentiate and expand its pipeline of antibody candidates.

05.10.20
argenx Presents Additional Efgartigimod Data from Global Phase 3 ADAPT Trial at the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America 2020 Scientific Session