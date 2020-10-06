 

Kering Successfully Completes the Sale of 5.9% of Puma Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 08:08  |  45   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, South Africa, Australia, Canada or Japan, or in any other jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful to do so.

Kering (Paris:KER) announces the completion of the sale following an accelerated bookbuilding process to qualified investors only, as defined in Article 2 point (e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Placement”), of approximately 5.9% of the share capital of Puma SE (“Puma”) for a total amount of approximately € 655.6 million, corresponding to a selling price of € 74.50 per Puma share (the “Shares”).

Following this transaction, Kering will have a remaining stake of 9.8% of Puma’s share capital.

Kering and Artémis have entered into a lock-up agreement relating to the Puma’s shares, which lock-up is expected to end after a period of 90 calendar days from the settlement date of the Shares, subject to certain exceptions or waiver by the joint global coordinators.

The proceeds of this transaction will be used for the general corporate purposes of Kering and will further strengthen its financial structure.

Settlement of the Placement is expected on 8 October 2020.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding Kering's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Kering, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Kering's present and future business strategies and the environment in which Kering will operate in the future. Additional factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially.

