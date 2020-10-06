Kering Successfully Completes the Sale of 5.9% of Puma Shares

Kering (Paris:KER) announces the completion of the sale following an accelerated bookbuilding process to qualified investors only, as defined in Article 2 point (e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “ Placement ”), of approximately 5.9% of the share capital of Puma SE (“ Puma ”) for a total amount of approximately € 655.6 million, corresponding to a selling price of € 74.50 per Puma share (the “ Shares ”).

Following this transaction, Kering will have a remaining stake of 9.8% of Puma’s share capital.

Kering and Artémis have entered into a lock-up agreement relating to the Puma’s shares, which lock-up is expected to end after a period of 90 calendar days from the settlement date of the Shares, subject to certain exceptions or waiver by the joint global coordinators.

The proceeds of this transaction will be used for the general corporate purposes of Kering and will further strengthen its financial structure.

Settlement of the Placement is expected on 8 October 2020.

