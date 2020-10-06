 

The Board of Directors of Klövern has resolved on a fully covered preferential rights issue of approximately SEK 2 billion supported by the two largest shareholders

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE ANNOUNCED, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD VIOLATE APPLICABLE LAWS OR RULES OR WOULD REQUIRE ADDITIONAL DOCUMENTS TO BE PREPARED OR REGISTERED OR REQUIRE ANY OTHER ACTIONS TO BE TAKEN, IN ADDITION TO THE REQUIREMENTS UNDER SWEDISH LAW. THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT A PROSPECTUS BUT AN ANNOUNCEMENT BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLÖVERN’S CONDITIONAL RESOLUTION TO CONDUCT AN ISSUANCE OF SHARES WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR KLÖVERN’S SHAREHOLDERS. PLEASE SEE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

The Board of Directors of Klövern AB (publ) (“Klövern” or “the Company”), has on 6 October 2020, resolved on a fully covered rights issue of approximately SEK 2 billion with preferential rights for existing holders of ordinary shares (the “Preferential Rights Issue”), subject to approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting.


Klövern’s two largest shareholders, of the share capital, Rutger Arnhult (through companies) and Corem Property Group AB (publ), which together hold and represent 33.8 per cent of outstanding ordinary shares and 32.6 per cent of the total number of votes1 in Klövern, have undertaken to subscribe for their respective pro rata shares in the Preferential Rights Issue. The part of the Preferential Rights Issue not covered by subscription undertakings from Rutger Arnhult (through companies) and Corem Property Group (publ), is guaranteed by Rutger Arnhult’s company M2 Asset Management AB (publ). Thus, the Preferential Rights Issue is fully covered.

BACKGROUND AND RATIONALE

Klövern is a growth-oriented real estate company with the vision to create attractive and sustainable environments for the companies, individuals and societies of the future through its business concept of offering attractive premises with proximity and commitment and actively contributing to the urban development in growth regions. In recent years, Klövern has exhibited good growth, coupled with strong net moving-in and an improved operating margin, while at the same time working actively to streamline the property portfolio, both geographically and in terms of products.

