The Board of Directors of Klövern has resolved on a fully covered preferential rights issue of approximately SEK 2 billion supported by the two largest shareholders

The Board of Directors of Klövern AB (publ) (“Klövern” or “the Company”), has on 6 October 2020, resolved on a fully covered rights issue of approximately SEK 2 billion with preferential rights for existing holders of ordinary shares (the “Preferential Rights Issue”), subject to approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting.





Klövern’s two largest shareholders, of the share capital, Rutger Arnhult (through companies) and Corem Property Group AB (publ), which together hold and represent 33.8 per cent of outstanding ordinary shares and 32.6 per cent of the total number of votes1 in Klövern, have undertaken to subscribe for their respective pro rata shares in the Preferential Rights Issue. The part of the Preferential Rights Issue not covered by subscription undertakings from Rutger Arnhult (through companies) and Corem Property Group (publ), is guaranteed by Rutger Arnhult’s company M2 Asset Management AB (publ). Thus, the Preferential Rights Issue is fully covered.

BACKGROUND AND RATIONALE

Klövern is a growth-oriented real estate company with the vision to create attractive and sustainable environments for the companies, individuals and societies of the future through its business concept of offering attractive premises with proximity and commitment and actively contributing to the urban development in growth regions. In recent years, Klövern has exhibited good growth, coupled with strong net moving-in and an improved operating margin, while at the same time working actively to streamline the property portfolio, both geographically and in terms of products.