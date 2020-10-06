 

Europcar Mobility Group wins the "Palme de la Transformation par l'Expérience Client"* awarded by the AFRC

Eric Dadian, President of the AFRC (Association Française de la Relation Client – French Association for Customer Relations) yesterday presented Christophe Carrère, Customer Engagement Director at Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR), with the "Palme de la Transformation par l'Expérience Client"*. Every year, the AFRC rewards the most successful players and the most innovative initiatives in terms of customer strategy during the not-to-be-missed “Palmes de la Relation Client” event.

Among the 2020 winners: FNAC Darty, EDF, Etablissement Français du Sang, and Europcar Mobility Group, which was awarded the "Palme de la Transformation par l'Expérience Client".

In a sector that has historically been "car centric" rather than "customer centric", Europcar Mobility Group has chosen to place customer focus at the heart of its transformation: a transformation that is both cultural and organisational for a seamless customer service.

The Management Board fostered this initiative, by placing customer orientation among the Group's set of four values and by setting an objective of increasing the NPS (Net Promoter Score), year after year, for all the Group's brands.

The approach then focused on identifying areas for improving the customer experience, from the reservation to the return of the vehicle, including contacts with Europcar's Customer Relations Centres, during or after the trip. This approach was co-constructive, involving a large number of the Group's customers and employees (70 workshops, more than 75 visits and interviews, 850 customers from the Europcar community consulted, etc.).

The Group has taken advantage of this listening phase and thus implemented new processes. For example: creation of a Customer Engagement Department, overhaul of Customer Relations services, appointment of "Customer Satisfaction Champions" in the various countries of the Group and implementation of variables indexed on customer satisfaction for employees, launch of new mobile applications and overhaul of the digital journey in stations, etc.

On top of that, a number of tools have facilitated the development of the teams' agility and reactivity - including the implementation of the SalesForce CRM tool and the use of chatbots or post-contact satisfaction surveys.

This new set up enabled Europcar to guarantee the continuity of its customer support activity throughout the health crisis linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, under optimum safety and quality conditions.

