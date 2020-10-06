Zetadisplay improves shopper experience for 7-eleven in Norway

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) announces that its Norwegian subsidiary restarts deliveries of music management for improved instore experience at 52 7-Eleven convenience stores in the Oslo metropolitan area. The installation start is October 2020 and the total contract value is approximately SEK 650,000 over a three-year period, consisting entirely of SaaS revenues.



“We are happy that 7-Eleven has extended their service offer with us”, comments Ola Saeverås, Managing Director for ZetaDisplay in Norway. “We have a continuous undertaking delivering Digital Signage solutions for 7-Eleven but our music management solution Liveqube has now been re-started after a break of three years”, Saeverås comments. The cloud-based services from ZetaDiaplay are running on the proprietary software platform ZetaDisplay Engage+ integrating hardware, software and customer care in one solution.