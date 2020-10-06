 

Upward adjustment of expectations for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 08:30  |  18   |   |   

Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders

6 October 2020


Upward adjustment of expectations for 2020

Ringkjøbing Landbobank is upwardly adjusting its expectations for 2020. The expectations for core earnings are upwardly adjusted from the DKK 900-1,100 million range to the DKK 1,000-1,150 million range and the expectations for profit before tax are upwardly adjusted from the DKK 800-1,100 million range to the DKK 950-1,150 million range.

The background to the upward adjustment is primarily a better income flow than previously expected including from a continued big increase in customers and a high level of activity. The capital loss on the bank’s bond portfolio has also been reduced.

The quarterly report for the first three quarters of 2020 will be published on Wednesday, 28 October 2020 as previously announced.


Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

Attachment


Ringkjobing Landbobank Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA Enters Exclusive Medical Cannabis Partnership with MediPharm ...
Barrick Completes Eskay Creek Transaction
LexaGene Provides a Corporate Update
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
Latest Research Evaluating VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) Mechanisms of Action Presented at European ...
TerraNet unveils new podcast episode featuring industry executives from NEVS and ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...