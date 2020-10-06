Upward adjustment of expectations for 2020

Ringkjøbing Landbobank is upwardly adjusting its expectations for 2020. The expectations for core earnings are upwardly adjusted from the DKK 900-1,100 million range to the DKK 1,000-1,150 million range and the expectations for profit before tax are upwardly adjusted from the DKK 800-1,100 million range to the DKK 950-1,150 million range.

The background to the upward adjustment is primarily a better income flow than previously expected including from a continued big increase in customers and a high level of activity. The capital loss on the bank’s bond portfolio has also been reduced.

The quarterly report for the first three quarters of 2020 will be published on Wednesday, 28 October 2020 as previously announced.





