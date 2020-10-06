Danone intends to sell its stake in Yakult

In accordance with its continued focus on capital allocation discipline and balance sheet strength, Danone launches today the sale via an accelerated bookbuilding process of its remaining 6.61% stake in Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. (“Yakult”), a global leader in probiotics, headquartered and listed in Japan.

Following today’s announcement, the companies reconfirm their commitment to the long-term strategic collaboration to promote probiotics. Existing commercial partnerships, including joint-ventures in India and Vietnam remain in place.

Danone’s collaboration with Yakult began in 2004. In 2018 Danone divested most of its 21.29% stake in the company.

A further announcement with regards to the success of the operation and proceeds received will be made by Danone in due time.

