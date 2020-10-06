 

Danone intends to sell its stake in Yakult

06.10.2020   


Press Release – Paris, October 6th, 2020

Danone intends to sell its stake in Yakult

In accordance with its continued focus on capital allocation discipline and balance sheet strength, Danone launches today the sale via an accelerated bookbuilding process of its remaining 6.61% stake in Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. (“Yakult”), a global leader in probiotics, headquartered and listed in Japan.

Following today’s announcement, the companies reconfirm their commitment to the long-term strategic collaboration to promote probiotics. Existing commercial partnerships, including joint-ventures in India and Vietnam remain in place.

Danone’s collaboration with Yakult began in 2004. In 2018 Danone divested most of its 21.29% stake in the company.

A further announcement with regards to the success of the operation and proceeds received will be made by Danone in due time.

Note: This release has been prepared for the sole purpose of publicly announcing the sale by Danone, and not for the purpose of soliciting investment or engaging in any other similar activities within or outside Japan. This release does not constitute an offer or sale of securities in the United States. The securities referred to above have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the Securities Act.

About Danone (www.danone.com)

Danone is a leading multi-local food and beverage company building on health-focused and fast-growing categories in 3 businesses: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With its ‘One Planet. One Health’ frame of action, which considers the health of people and the planet as intimately interconnected, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices. To accelerate this food revolution and create superior, sustainable, profitable value for all its stakeholders, Danone has defined nine 2030 Goals, and paved the way as the first listed company to adopt the “Entreprise à Mission” status in France. With a purpose to bring health through food to as many people as possible, and corresponding social, societal and environmental objectives set out in its articles of association, Danone commits to operating in an efficient, responsible and inclusive manner, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. By 2025, Danone aims to become one of the first multinational companies to obtain B Corp certification. With more than 100,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €25.3 billion in sales in 2019. Danone’s portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including AQUA, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Horizon Organic, Mizone, Oikos, Prostokvashino, Silk, Vega). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX market via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the ones managed by Vigeo Eiris and Sustainalytics, as well as the Ethibel Sustainability Index, the MSCI ESG Indexes, the FTSE4Good Index Series, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and the Access to Nutrition Index.

