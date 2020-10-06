 

Nykredit Realkredit A/S to issue Additional Tier 1 capital - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

6 October 2020 

Nykredit Realkredit A/S to issue Additional Tier 1 capital

Nykredit Realkredit A/S is announcing the issuance of Additional Tier 1 capital. The issue will be perpetual euro-denominated benchmark capital notes with a call option in 2026.

Nykredit has mandated BNP Paribas, BofA Securities Europe SA, Goldman Sachs International, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc and Nykredit Bank A/S to arrange the offering.

The issue will form part of Nykredit’s capital base and the net proceeds of the issue will be applied to meet part of Nykredit’s general financing requirement.

Nykredit will apply to have the Notes admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market of Euronext Dublin.

Questions may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Head of Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

