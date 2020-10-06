Envision Digital Launches First Edition of EnView Study, Which Details that Way Forward to Create Flexible Grids for a Net-zero Carbon Future

Collective mobilisation, supported by AIoT technologies, will ensure that "green can fuel growth"

PARIS, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Digital International Pte Ltd ("Envision Digital"), a global green tech and Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) technology leader, is today publishing the first edition of "EnView", the "point of view" of the Paris Smart Grid and Digital Grid competency centre on solving today's sustainability challenges.

The EnView study concludes that if the electrification of energy and generation of green electricity is the clear path to decarbonisation in the short and medium-term, it also poses challenging issues to the energy system and notably to the power grids. However, technology can reconcile "green" and "growth". Supported by the right systemic design and implementation fuelled by ongoing adoption of innovation, EnView even concludes that "green can fuel growth".