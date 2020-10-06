Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Applies to Health Canada for Approval of its Safetest Covid-19 Rapid Test for Sale & Distribution in Canada

Victory Square Health formally submits all required Safetest Rapid Test documents to Health Canada



Victory Square Health received an order of 2,000,000 units of Safetest Covid-19 Test Kits from TM Safety Supplies subject to Health Canada approval

Company has entered Into a Distribution & Testing Agreement With the Canadian Police Association to Provide Safetest Covid-19 Test Kits & On-Site Testing Services to Over 60,000 Members in Canada

The Company has secured internal and external manufacturing facilities to increase the monthly production of its Covid-19 Safetest Rapid Tests to meet demand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Health Inc. (“VS Health” or the "Company") – a portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square'') (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to update stakeholders on the Company’s progress in Canada.

Victory Square Health has taken the critical extra steps to improve the accuracy and specificity results for its Safetest Covid-19 Rapid Test, so its clinical performance meets Health Canada’s standards. Based on these improved results, the Company has now formally submitted its Safetest Covid-19 Rapid tests to Health Canada for formal review and approval.

Victory Square Health previously announced in September, 2020 that it had engaged with a Government-recognized manufacturer, and also acquired its own additional lab and manufacturing facility to increase monthly production of its Covid-19 Safetest Rapid Tests. The Company is confident that it will deliver upon orders in a timely manner and without delay in Canada following Health Canada approvals.

Victory Square Health has combined its Safetest Covid-19 Test with a turn-key testing-as-a-service suite of products and services including providing companies with certified on-site testing teams, medical professionals, lab analysis, and a digital health passport with encrypted and secure data of testing date, time, results. Victory Square Health can provide Covid-19 testing-as-a-service to large and small scale companies, government organizations, the public as well as for border agencies, airports, and public entertainment spaces. This turn-key testing-as-a-service is in addition to its proprietary Safetest Covid-19 Test. This service will alleviate the pressure that companies and Government agencies would face having to deal with the logistics of initiating testing on their own.