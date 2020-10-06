 

Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Applies to Health Canada for Approval of its Safetest Covid-19 Rapid Test for Sale & Distribution in Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 09:01  |  82   |   |   
  • Victory Square Health formally submits all required Safetest Rapid Test documents to Health Canada
  • Victory Square Health received an order of 2,000,000 units of Safetest Covid-19 Test Kits from TM Safety Supplies subject to Health Canada approval
  • Company has entered Into a Distribution & Testing Agreement With the Canadian Police Association to Provide Safetest Covid-19 Test Kits & On-Site Testing Services to Over 60,000 Members in Canada
  • The Company has secured internal and external manufacturing facilities to increase the monthly production of its Covid-19 Safetest Rapid Tests to meet demand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Health Inc. (“VS Health” or the "Company") – a portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square'') (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to update stakeholders on the Company’s progress in Canada.

Victory Square Health has taken the critical extra steps to improve the accuracy and specificity results for its Safetest Covid-19 Rapid Test, so its clinical performance meets Health Canada’s standards. Based on these improved results, the Company has now formally submitted its Safetest Covid-19 Rapid tests to Health Canada for formal review and approval.

Victory Square Health previously announced in September, 2020 that it had engaged with a Government-recognized manufacturer, and also acquired its own additional lab and manufacturing facility to increase monthly production of its Covid-19 Safetest Rapid Tests. The Company is confident that it will deliver upon orders in a timely manner and without delay in Canada following Health Canada approvals.

Victory Square Health has combined its Safetest Covid-19 Test with a turn-key testing-as-a-service suite of products and services including providing companies with certified on-site testing teams, medical professionals, lab analysis, and a digital health passport with encrypted and secure data of testing date, time, results. Victory Square Health can provide Covid-19 testing-as-a-service to large and small scale companies, government organizations, the public as well as for border agencies, airports, and public entertainment spaces. This turn-key testing-as-a-service is in addition to its proprietary Safetest Covid-19 Test. This service will alleviate the pressure that companies and Government agencies would face having to deal with the logistics of initiating testing on their own.

Seite 1 von 5
Victory Square Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA Enters Exclusive Medical Cannabis Partnership with MediPharm ...
Barrick Completes Eskay Creek Transaction
LexaGene Provides a Corporate Update
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
Latest Research Evaluating VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) Mechanisms of Action Presented at European ...
Pacific Biosciences Launches the Sequel IIe System to Accelerate Adoption of Highly Accurate HiFi ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
Victory Square Technologies Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
30.09.20
Ein Victory Square Technologies Portfoliounternehmen geht eine Vertriebs- und Testvereinbarung mit der kanadischen Polizeivereinigung ein, um über 60.000 Mitgliedern in Kanada die Safetest Covid-19-Test Kits und Vor-Ort-Testdienste zur Verfügung zu stelle
30.09.20
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into a Distribution & Testing Agreement With the Canadian Police Association to Provide Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits & On-Site Testing Services to Over 60,000 Members in Canada
28.09.20
Victory Square Technologies Portfoliounternehmen erhält von der nordamerikanischen Firma TM Safety Supplies Company eine Bestellung für Covid-19 Testing Kits
28.09.20
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits from North America’s TM Safety Supplies Company
25.09.20
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Acquires Brazilian Manufacturing & Laboratory Facility to Increase Production of its Covid-19 Testing Products by an additional 4,000,000 Units in Brazil
23.09.20
Victory Square Health kündigt eine Aktualisierung zur einer vorherigen Pressemitteilung an
23.09.20
Victory Square Health Announces Update to Previous News Release
21.09.20
Victory Square Health gibt ein Update zum Fortschritt bei der Entwicklung seines Covid-19-Tests
21.09.20
Victory Square Health Provides a Progress Update on its Covid-19 Test

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
226
Hat Fantasie auf höhere Kurse.
26.08.20
9
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Gets FDA Permission to Manufacture and Market Safetest