 

Baltic Horizon Fund announcement of secondary public offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 09:00  |  46   |   |   

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR SUCH OTHER COUNTRIES OR OTHERWISE IN SUCH CIRCUMSTANCES IN WHICH THE PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Northern Horizon Capital AS announces the offering of up to 17,292,062 new units of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Offer Units). The number of new Offer Units may be further increased by 17,292,062 (i.e. up to 34,584,124 Offer Units in total) in case Northern Horizon Capital AS decides to utilize the upsizing option. Proceeds from the offering will be used to fund the development of already owned investment properties and also to acquire new properties and thus achieve wider diversification of the fund’s portfolio.

The offering will be available to retail investors in Estonia and Lithuania and institutional investors in selected European Economic Area jurisdictions. Northern Horizon Capital AS plans to list the Offer Units both on Nasdaq Tallinn and on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The offering is based on a prospectus for public offering and listing of the Offer Units, registered by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority on 5 October 2020 (the Prospectus), together with its summary in Lithuanian language that are electronically available on the website of Baltic Horizon Fund www.baltichorizon.com (Fund Website) and on the website of the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority www.fi.ee. Key Investor Information Document (KIID) in English, Estonian and Lithuanian and the Estonian language translation of the Prospectus are available on the Fund Website. An investor may ask Northern Horizon Capital AS to send the Prospectus together with its summary and KIID electronically by e-mail or request hard copies by sending an e-mail to estonia@nh-cap.com.  

Overview of the key terms of the offering:

1.     The offer period, during which it is possible to subscribe for Offer Units, commences at 10:00 on 8 October 2020 and ends at 16:00 on 22 October 2020 (EEST, Estonian time). Northern Horizon Capital AS has a right to prolong the offer period before the end of the offer period for a maximum of two weeks by announcing new timetable on Fund Website and through stock exchange announcement.

Seite 1 von 3
NORT HORI CAPI/RL EST INVT TR NPV jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA Enters Exclusive Medical Cannabis Partnership with MediPharm ...
Barrick Completes Eskay Creek Transaction
LexaGene Provides a Corporate Update
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
Latest Research Evaluating VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) Mechanisms of Action Presented at European ...
Pacific Biosciences Launches the Sequel IIe System to Accelerate Adoption of Highly Accurate HiFi ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
Baltic Horizon Fund announcement of secondary public offering
15.09.20
Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for August 2020
15.09.20
Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for August 2020