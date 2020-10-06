Baltic Horizon Fund announcement of secondary public offering

Northern Horizon Capital AS announces the offering of up to 17,292,062 new units of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Offer Units ). The number of new Offer Units may be further increased by 17,292,062 (i.e. up to 34,584,124 Offer Units in total) in case Northern Horizon Capital AS decides to utilize the upsizing option. Proceeds from the offering will be used to fund the development of already owned investment properties and also to acquire new properties and thus achieve wider diversification of the fund’s portfolio.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR SUCH OTHER COUNTRIES OR OTHERWISE IN SUCH CIRCUMSTANCES IN WHICH THE PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

The offering will be available to retail investors in Estonia and Lithuania and institutional investors in selected European Economic Area jurisdictions. Northern Horizon Capital AS plans to list the Offer Units both on Nasdaq Tallinn and on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The offering is based on a prospectus for public offering and listing of the Offer Units, registered by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority on 5 October 2020 (the Prospectus), together with its summary in Lithuanian language that are electronically available on the website of Baltic Horizon Fund www.baltichorizon.com (Fund Website) and on the website of the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority www.fi.ee . Key Investor Information Document (KIID) in English, Estonian and Lithuanian and the Estonian language translation of the Prospectus are available on the Fund Website. An investor may ask Northern Horizon Capital AS to send the Prospectus together with its summary and KIID electronically by e-mail or request hard copies by sending an e-mail to estonia@nh-cap.com .

Overview of the key terms of the offering:

1. The offer period, during which it is possible to subscribe for Offer Units, commences at 10:00 on 8 October 2020 and ends at 16:00 on 22 October 2020 (EEST, Estonian time). Northern Horizon Capital AS has a right to prolong the offer period before the end of the offer period for a maximum of two weeks by announcing new timetable on Fund Website and through stock exchange announcement.