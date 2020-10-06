 

Bombardier to base Global Innovation Centre for railway and e-mobility in Västerås, Sweden

  • Railway and e-Mobility Test and Technology Centre to focus on next generation of electric propulsion technology in pursuit of a cleaner future for transportation
  • Bombardier will open its doors to industrial, academic and societal partners to collaborate under one roof, creating a powerful technology co-creation network

Today, Bombardier Transportation is announcing the addition of a state-of-the-art e-mobility test and technology centre to its current site in Västerås, Sweden.

“Sweden is the ideal location to develop next generation energy-efficient electric propulsion systems to enable clean transportation in the rail and automotive sectors. We are proud to build on our extensive e-mobility expertise to provide the Swedish industrial ecosystem with a leading, fast-paced innovation environment that is unique. This investment will contribute to the further revitalization of the Nordic rail industry, bringing innovative new technologies and business opportunities, and reaffirming Bombardier’s leadership position in this market as well as its commitment to low carbon and sustainable transportation,” commented Danny Di Perna, President, Bombardier Transportation.

“The electrification of transportation is crucial in order to reduce our carbon emissions. We are very pleased that Bombardier Transportation chooses Västerås for its global innovation centre for e-mobility, which also will be open for other partnering actors. This will further strengthen Sweden as one of the most innovative countries in the world, with a tradition of collaboration between business, academia and the public sector,” said Ibrahim Baylan, Sweden’s Minister for Business, Industry and Innovation.

“The pursuit of a cleaner future for transportation is in rapid progress and innovation needs to be worked across industrial sectors. Together with industrial and academic partners we will be able to cross-fertilize ideas and find new market opportunities, all in a co-creation environment. The launch of our Global Innovation Centre in Västerås is an important milestone for Bombardier in Sweden,” said Annika Svanström, Managing Director, Bombardier Transportation Sweden.

