SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lactase market size is projected to reach USD 276.4 million by 2027 registering a CAGR of 5.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing awareness among individuals regarding health and wellness has led to a rise in consumption of enzyme-based foods, such as milk powder, butter, infant milk formula, and sour cream; which not only adds useful nutrients to the diet but also improves digestion. The ability of the lactase enzymes to maintain freshness and increase the shelf-life of dairy products is projected to further augment the market growth.