 

Lactase Market Size Worth $276.4 Million By 2027 | CAGR 5.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 09:35  |  64   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lactase market size is projected to reach USD 276.4 million by 2027 registering a CAGR of 5.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing awareness among individuals regarding health and wellness has led to a rise in consumption of enzyme-based foods, such as milk powder, butter, infant milk formula, and sour cream; which not only adds useful nutrients to the diet but also improves digestion. The ability of the lactase enzymes to maintain freshness and increase the shelf-life of dairy products is projected to further augment the market growth.

Grand View Research Logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • In terms of revenue, the yeast segment accounted for the largest market share of over 44% in 2019 and will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to the high demand for yeast-based lactase in dairy processing and dietary supplements industries
  • Food & beverages was the largest application segment in 2019 owing to extensive product usage in milk, condensed milk, ice-cream, cheese, milk powder, and yogurt
  • North America is anticipated to exhibit steady growth over the coming years on account of rising cases of lactose-intolerance in the region
  • In addition, factors, such as nutritional benefits and easy digestibility, have resulted in the growing adoption of lactose-free products in North America
  • Key companies are adopting various strategies, such as clinical trials, new product launches, M&A, and R&D investments to increase their market share
  • However, the lack of technical expertise and high processing cost of lactase extraction is projected to inhibit the industry growth
  • In May 2019, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S launched LACTOSENS R, a lactose biosensor test kit to document lactose concentrations across all dairy applications

Read 145 page research report with ToC on "Lactase Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Yeast, Bacteria), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals), By Form (Powder, Liquid), By Region (APAC, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/lactase-market

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
Vertical Farming: IDTechEx Research Asks How Big Is Too Big
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
European Travel Leader Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group Chooses Insider to Deliver Enhanced ...
Supporters of those suffering with declining mental health need more support themselves, University ...
Cielo Partners with Talent Function to Enhance Technology Leadership
Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market Is Expected To Witness a CAGR Of Around 5% Over The Forecast ...
CoverMyMeds Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Seamlessly Connecting the Healthcare Network with Its ...
Growing Digitalization Trend in Many Industries Drives Striking Demand Avenues in Semiconductor IP Market: TMR
Titel
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
Exercise of the overallotment option in Implantica and end of stabilisation period
TCM|Strategic Partners Invests $53.5 million in Digimarc
Monolithic Power Systems Files Patent Infringement and Trade Secret Theft Lawsuits Against Meraki ...
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches 2020 Fall Collection
Staffbase Acquires Employee Survey Company teambay
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Irish Distillery Hinch Strikes Deal With Major US Distributor
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease