 

Tracker Ventures Corp. Announces LOI to Acquire Majority Stake in Contakt World, an Emerging Digital Contact Tracing Company

Letter of Intent Designed to Strengthen its Technology and Resources through proposed 80.5% Acquisition of Contakt World

 

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / Tracker Ventures Corp. ("Tracker" or the "Company") (CSE:TKR)(OTC PINK:TLOOF)(FWB:B2I), an analytics software company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arm's length non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") to acquire a majority interest in Contakt LLC ("Contakt World"), a technology company modernizing the contact tracing process through next-gen data integrations, strategic health partnerships and respect for user privacy to empower and build mutual trust within communities (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition is expected to close on or before December 31, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

 

Contakt World's unique platform acts as a "sole source" provider of digital contact tracing and ethical health surveillance for government agencies, institutions, enterprises, and small businesses. It meets and exceeds the core needs for digital contact tracing as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while simultaneously protecting user privacy. Contakt World recently announced its inclusion as a globally competitive contact tracing system in a working group publication by the Public Health Informatics Institute, a division of The Task Force for Global Health, which operates in 150+ countries.

 

Contakt World's platform will be leveraged to further expand Tracker's existing suite of blockchain- enabled technologies in the financial and logistics industries. Tracker's blockchain and risk management platform has been implemented in financial institutions globally. Contakt World's platform will be integrated to leverage the existing Tracker technology stack, enabling both companies to offer an enterprise-grade, fully secure public health solution. Tracker's blockchain platform enables secure storage and permission based access of data, and was originally designed for use in the Company's financial risk management solution, as well as it's digital asset exchange platform. Under the proposed acquisiton, Contakt World will leverage Tracker's blockchain platform in the deployment of it's end-to-end contact tracing solution, retaining privacy and data security for all stakeholders. The proposed acquisition will also enable Tracker to expand its customer base and further monteize its properitary blockchain platform.

