Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CABLE Energía ("CABLE"), the sustainable Spanish infrastructure specialist, and Envision Digital International ("Envision Digital"), a global green tech and Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) technology leader, have announced a partnership around the combination of smart mobility and distributed renewables, supporting the national plans of Spain and Portugal to take demand response and storage solutions to markets.

This partnership is aligned with the Government of Spain's National Plan on Energy and Climate (PNIEC), which aims to make the country a reference destination for deploying end-user solutions and energy communities, thanks to the applied digital technology sector's research and development (R&D). This partnership complements CABLE's existing capabilities, allowing the company to emerge as a total solutions provider and digital transformation leader in popularising sustainable transportation fuelled by renewables in Portugal and Spain.

Under the collaboration, CABLE will perform front and back-end optimisation of the meter microgrid, as well as providing ancillary services to local and national networks operators. The first setup consists of implementing Envision Digital's cloud-based advanced analytics applications and remote monitoring system on CABLE's existing asset portfolio. In the second phase, these solutions will be utilised by CABLE for future projects in the pipeline. The capabilities provided by Envision Digital will enhance CABLE's competitive edge when operating in local communities, optimising electrical fleets and executing Operation and Maintenance (O&M) projects – supporting its strategic ambition to grow in these domains.

Dr. Jesus Nieto-Martin, Chief Technology Officer, CABLE, said: "Our partnership with Envision Digital will bring best-in-class technologies for our current activities, deploying energy services for the electromobility sector, which spans from Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) to communities participating in distributed renewable energy throughout local and regional markets. Our joint business vision is to create a digitised world where clean energy is easily accessible to the masses and propel the electrification of transportation. This is a game-changer for us. By reinventing our business approach to stay ahead of competition, we will enhance our mojo of providing innovation to our clients, as well as attracting more investors and consumers into the sustainable infrastructure sector."