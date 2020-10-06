 

Landis+Gyr Expands Calvin Capital Partnership to Deliver SMETS2 Meters to Independent Suppliers

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 10:01  |  37   |   |   

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (LAND.SW), a leading supplier of energy management solutions, today announced an extension to its existing partnership with Calvin Capital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Calisen plc (CLSN.L).

The contract will see Landis+Gyr provide a flexible volume of SMETS2 smart meters to support the roll-out obligations of independent UK energy suppliers which use Calvin Capital as their Meter Asset Provider. Under an innovative new mechanism, between 400,000 and 2 million meters will be supplied, with the option for incremental expansions of volumes.

As the market-leading manufacturer of smart meters, Landis+Gyr already provides a range of tailored solutions to the UK's 'Big Six' utilities. The expanding partnership with Calvin Capital reflects the changing dynamics of the UK's energy supply sector. As smaller suppliers have increased market share in recent years, their role within the smart meter rollout has become more important. The contract will enable Calvin Capital to procure Landis+Gyr smart meters collectively for these smaller suppliers, reducing their procurement challenges.

The SMETS2 rollout paves the way for a smart grid and intelligent power distribution system which will fundamentally transform the way the power grid operates, supporting the systematic decarbonisation of the UK economy. A total of 53 million smart electricity and gas meters are to be deployed before 2025, as part of the country's plans to upgrade its electricity infrastructure. Including the contract with Calvin Capital, 21 million meters have now been awarded to or delivered by Landis+Gyr.

Jo Cox, Managing Director from Calvin Capital said: "We're thrilled to be continuing to partner with Landis+Gyr with this new deal. Many of the independent suppliers who we work with have faced challenges in procuring the smart meter volumes they need. By working with our client base and Landis+Gyr, our adjustable volume and funding structure will prove invaluable to our customers in delivering against their roll-out obligations."

Susanne Seitz, Executive Vice President of Landis+Gyr's EMEA region: "As the driving force in UK's rollout of smart meters, we are pleased to further strengthen our distribution network and serve the many independent suppliers in their quest to bring smart metering to as many homes as possible. We look forward to remaining at the forefront of the nationwide rollout, establishing the foundation for a consumer energy application-driven future."

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
Vertical Farming: IDTechEx Research Asks How Big Is Too Big
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
European Travel Leader Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group Chooses Insider to Deliver Enhanced ...
Supporters of those suffering with declining mental health need more support themselves, University ...
Cielo Partners with Talent Function to Enhance Technology Leadership
Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market Is Expected To Witness a CAGR Of Around 5% Over The Forecast ...
CoverMyMeds Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Seamlessly Connecting the Healthcare Network with Its ...
Growing Digitalization Trend in Many Industries Drives Striking Demand Avenues in Semiconductor IP Market: TMR
Titel
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
Exercise of the overallotment option in Implantica and end of stabilisation period
TCM|Strategic Partners Invests $53.5 million in Digimarc
Monolithic Power Systems Files Patent Infringement and Trade Secret Theft Lawsuits Against Meraki ...
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches 2020 Fall Collection
Staffbase Acquires Employee Survey Company teambay
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Irish Distillery Hinch Strikes Deal With Major US Distributor
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease