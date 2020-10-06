 

DGAP-News NOUVEAU MONDE AND FORGE NANO SIGN A COLLABORATION AGREEMENT FOR ADVANCED COATINGS FOR LI-ION BATTERY ANODE MATERIAL

- Coating of Nouveau Monde's spherical graphite represents the final and most advanced step in the value chain of battery anode material, generating attractive profit margins.

- Forge Nano's advanced coating technologies will enhance the performance of Nouveau Monde's graphite as part of the Lithium-ion battery system.

- Production of high-performance coated graphite anode material confirms Nouveau Monde's position as a leader of battery anode material outside of China.

- Forge Nano is backed by industry leaders such as Volkswagen, LG Technology Ventures and Mitsui Kinzoku.


MONTREAL, CANADA, OCTOBER 6, 2020 -Nouveau Monde Graphite ("Nouveau Monde") (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) and Forge Nano, based in Colorado, USA (https://www.forgenano.com/) are pleased to announce that they have signed an important collaboration agreement for the use of Forge Nano's proprietary Atomic Laser Disposition-coating technologies ("ALD"). The coating of spherical graphite is the last process step needed to complete Nouveau Monde's graphite-based product range for the EV and renewable energy sectors. This agreement underpins Nouveau Monde's strategy to be a fully integrated producer of battery materials, offering shareholders increased revenue and additional margins, while offering its future clients a sustainable and reliable source of high-quality products.

Eric Desaulniers, President & CEO of Nouveau Monde explains: "We are very excited to collaborate with Forge Nano, an American-based global leader in surface engineering, that is well-recognized in the EV and battery sectors. With the use of their ALD-coating technology, we will be able to offer our customers an enhanced battery material solution." He adds: "Partnering with Forge Nano, will enable Nouveau Monde to market an active anode material that is optimized for each battery system, using different cathode and electrolyte chemistries. This coating layer will play a pivotal role in matching ion exchange compatibility, that will drive battery performance beyond what is currently known."

