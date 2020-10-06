Smartsheet Hosts First Ever EMEA ENGAGE Event

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, announced its first ever EMEA ENGAGE event, which takes place today. Building on the product announcements shared during last week’s ENGAGE US conference, today’s event will feature leading organisations across the region who are transforming work into dynamic work.

The impact of the pandemic has led many organisations to rethink how they work, and businesses who navigated this year successfully have prioritised being dynamic, flexible and agile. Smartsheet Senior Director of Sales, Sarfraz Ali, shared in the keynote that, “At Smartsheet, that’s exactly what we make possible. We help enterprises to meet the demands of the ever-changing world of work by unifying team collaboration, workflow automation and content management on a single platform.”