Smartsheet Hosts First Ever EMEA ENGAGE Event
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, announced its first ever EMEA ENGAGE event, which takes place today. Building on the product announcements shared during last week’s ENGAGE US conference, today’s event will feature leading organisations across the region who are transforming work into dynamic work.
The impact of the pandemic has led many organisations to rethink how they work, and businesses who navigated this year successfully have prioritised being dynamic, flexible and agile. Smartsheet Senior Director of Sales, Sarfraz Ali, shared in the keynote that, “At Smartsheet, that’s exactly what we make possible. We help enterprises to meet the demands of the ever-changing world of work by unifying team collaboration, workflow automation and content management on a single platform.”
The conference will showcase how several organisations are using Smartsheet’s platform to create impact for its business, including a panel discussion around the future of digital transformation with Anglo American, Hastings Borough Council and others. As organisations look to what’s next in response to the accelerated need for digital transformation and new working practices created by the pandemic, these organisations will share how each is building on these new foundations and refine their responses in the longer term.
ENGAGE will also include a customer case study showcase highlighting innovators across the region, including sessions highlighting how:
- Delivery Hero, one of the world’s largest online food ordering marketplaces, expanded its use of Smartsheet by 1,200% in one year, resulting in better work management, visibility, and reporting.
- Sonnedix, a global solar independent power producer, supported its employees through the COVID-19 pandemic by using Smartsheet to quickly adapt and deploy processes and tools from day one -- from safety, to new policy training, to managing how they safely reopen their offices.
- Action Aid, an organisation that is working to change the world for women and girls, automated their procurement system and saved their organisation an estimated £1.5 - £2 million in 2019 and is on track to save the same in 2020.
