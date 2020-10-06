January 1–September 30, 2020

Net asset value on September 30, 2020, was SEK 112.3 billion, or SEK 258 per share, a decrease during the first nine months of the year of SEK 1 per share. Including reinvested dividend, the change in net asset value was 0%.

The total return for the first nine months of 2020 was 5% for the Class A shares and 6% for the Class C shares, compared with 8% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s total return index (SIXRX).

Earnings per share for the period were SEK -0.98.

During the first nine months of 2020, shares were purchased in Volvo A for SEK 0.7 billion, in Handelsbanken A for SEK 0.4 billion, in SCA B for SEK 0.4 billion, in Sandvik for SEK 0.3 billion and in Essity B for SEK 0.3 billion.

The debt-equities ratio as per September 30, 2020, was 5%.

Due to the prevailing uncertainty caused by the COVID-19-pandemic the Board of Directors proposed not to pay any dividend, which was decided by the Annual General Meeting.

