Linköping University chooses Atos to build Sweden’s largest supercomputer for AI

Linköping, Sweden, Paris, France, October 6 2020 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced a new contract with Linköping University to build Sweden’s fastest supercomputer for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It will deliver 300 petaflops of AI performance and will be based on the NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD computing infrastructure. It will be named BerzeLiUs, named after renowned Swedish scientist Jacob Berzelius. Construction and installation will begin at the start of 2021.

BerzeLiUs will be a powerful resource to advance AI research and boost collaboration between academia and Swedish industry. This will primarily be within research programmes financed by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, such as the Wallenberg Artificial Intelligence, Autonomous Systems and Software Program and initiatives in the life sciences and quantum technology.

“I am extremely happy and proud that Linköping University will, through the National Supercomputer Centre, be host for this infrastructure”, says Jan-Ingvar Jönsson, vice-chancellor of Linköping University. “This gives us confidence that Sweden is not simply maintaining its international position, but also strengthening it.”

BerzeLiUs will consist of 60 NVIDIA DGX A100 systems combined with NVIDIA Mellanox InfiniBand networking and 1.5 petabytes of storage from DDN. It will be supported by Atos Codex AI Suite, to enable researchers speed-up processing times on their complex data, empowering them to gain insights faster, using the power of deep learning and analytics.

“We are proud to be working with Linkoping University on the delivery of their new supercomputer BerzeLiUs, which will provide researchers with the computing power to enable new scientific breakthroughs and innovation. This high-performance system, coupled with our expertise, will help Sweden to address key AI and machine learning challenges.” said Damien Déclat, Group VP, Head of HPC, AI & Quantum Business Operations at Atos.

“The new supercomputer will bring AI research in Sweden into a whole new era. It will be the center for an investment that not only raises Sweden’s position as leader in AI research but also gives Swedish industry great competitive advantages in areas such as telecommunication, pharmaceuticals and vehicles”, says Jaap Zuiderveld, vice president EMEA at NVIDIA.

The Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation has donated SEK 300 million to Linköping University and the National Supercomputer Centre (NSC) to build this supercomputer.

###

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact:

Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau

Attachment